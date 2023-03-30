Shell (LON:SHEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,662.13

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,662.13 ($32.71) and last traded at GBX 2,318 ($28.48), with a volume of 6473501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,298 ($28.23).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($35.63) target price on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,987 ($36.70) to GBX 2,854 ($35.07) in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.79) target price on Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($38.09) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.86) price objective on Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,894 ($35.56).

Shell Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £159.25 billion, a PE ratio of 515.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,426.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,371.11.

Shell Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 2,133.33%.

In other news, insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.50) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($219,961.49). In related news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.50) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($219,961.49). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.71) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($244,652.05). 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

