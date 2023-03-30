Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €108.00 by Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €108.00 ($116.13) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, January 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Up 2.4 %

SAE traded up €1.78 ($1.91) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €75.68 ($81.38). The company had a trading volume of 73,634 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 52 week high of €105.25 ($113.17).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

