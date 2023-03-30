Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Declines By 30.0%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aareal Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AAALF remained flat at $31.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99.
About Aareal Bank
