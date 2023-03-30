Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Declines By 30.0%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAALF remained flat at $31.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

