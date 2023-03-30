Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Grows By 81.0%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the February 28th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,723 shares of company stock valued at $113,002. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 9,320,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 210,804 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 435,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period.

ADAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.22. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

