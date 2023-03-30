Short Interest in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Grows By 100.0%

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000.

NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 21,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,201. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

