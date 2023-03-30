Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Decreases By 50.6%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AmeriCann Trading Up 11.1 %

ACAN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 7,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,741. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.59.

AmeriCann Company Profile

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

