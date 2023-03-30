Short Interest in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Rises By 91.5%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the February 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ARLO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 70,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

