Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Decreases By 58.9%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.7 days.

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock remained flat at $8.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. engages in the provision of financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages, including term, construction, and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

