Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Decreases By 58.9%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.7 days.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance
Atrium Mortgage Investment stock remained flat at $8.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $11.56.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
