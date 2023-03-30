Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Expands By 99.2%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,186,800 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the February 28th total of 595,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 339.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CPXWF. Raymond James lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPXWF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. It operates through the Canada and U.S. geographical segments. The Canada segment refers to the Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The U.S. segment includes North Carolina, New Mexico, Kansas, Alabama, Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Texas, and Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.