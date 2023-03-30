Short Interest in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Declines By 62.2%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 848,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cingulate Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CING traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. 111,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. Cingulate has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

Cingulate Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cingulate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cingulate by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

