Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Declines By 61.1%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DFFN stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

