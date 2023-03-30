Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Declines By 61.1%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of DFFN stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.