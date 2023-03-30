Short Interest in Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Increases By 100.0%

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIISY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.38) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Direct Line Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

