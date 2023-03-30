Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Expands By 50.0%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Esprit Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ESPGY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Esprit has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

