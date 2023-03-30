Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Expands By 50.0%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Esprit Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ESPGY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Esprit has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.49.
Esprit Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esprit (ESPGY)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.