Short Interest in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Expands By 118.2%

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the February 28th total of 32,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,987. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a market cap of $398.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Greene County Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 1,440 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,645.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 1,132 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,572 shares of company stock worth $114,522 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

