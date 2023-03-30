Short Interest in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Increases By 100.0%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Guild by 28.9% in the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 180,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Guild by 0.3% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guild by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Guild Stock Performance

Guild Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:GHLD traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,071. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Guild has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

