Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Expands By 100.0%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,831. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

