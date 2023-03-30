Short Interest in HTC Co. (OTCMKTS:HTCKF) Increases By 100.0%

HTC Co. (OTCMKTS:HTCKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
HTC Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HTCKF remained flat at $6.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. HTC has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $6.50.
HTC Company Profile
