Short Interest in HTC Co. (OTCMKTS:HTCKF) Increases By 100.0%

HTC Co. (OTCMKTS:HTCKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HTCKF remained flat at $6.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. HTC has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $6.50.

HTC Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, processes, and sells smart mobile and virtual reality devices in Taiwan and internationally. The company provides marketing, repair, and after sales services; and online/download media services, as well as human resources management services.

