Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Declines By 63.2%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,065,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 119,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,883. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

