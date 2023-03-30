Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Increases By 99.3%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the February 28th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,382,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 352,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWD remained flat at $14.52 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 72,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,427. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.