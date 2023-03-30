Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Grows By 93.3%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.72. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

