Short Interest in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Grows By 24.8%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

LivePerson Price Performance

LivePerson stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 1,611,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,640. The company has a market cap of $314.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LivePerson

In other news, Director William Wesemann purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,470.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. CWM LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 67.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 665.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 187.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

About LivePerson

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.