Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Declines By 35.1%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 75,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PVL traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 289,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,907. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.79.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%.

Insider Transactions at Permianville Royalty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 17,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $51,624.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,543,774 shares in the company, valued at $22,706,759.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 331,911 shares of company stock worth $1,007,482.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

