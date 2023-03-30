Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Declines By 35.0%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.46. 35,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.