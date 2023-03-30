Short Interest in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Decreases By 16.0%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
STRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.
Shares of STRO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 369,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,539. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.92.
Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
