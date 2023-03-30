Short Interest in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Decreases By 16.0%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of STRO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 369,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,539. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 114,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

