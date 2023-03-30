Short Interest in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Drops By 15.6%

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.29.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

