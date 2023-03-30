Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Grows By 110.8%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the February 28th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.23. 39,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

About Texas Capital Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

