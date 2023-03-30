Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Decreases By 59.3%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Toshiba Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:TOSYY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,045. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Toshiba will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Toshiba

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

