Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 (NASDAQ:TBLTW) Drops By 47.8%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 (NASDAQ:TBLTW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 Stock Performance

Shares of TBLTW remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.00.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ToughBuilt Industries Inc is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. The Company markets and distributes various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry.

