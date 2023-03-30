Short Interest in Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Grows By 38.1%

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWAPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Towa Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Towa Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Towa Pharmaceutical alerts:

Towa Pharmaceutical Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TWAPF remained flat at $24.35 during trading hours on Thursday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.