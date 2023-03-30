Short Interest in Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Declines By 35.3%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Traton Price Performance

Shares of Traton stock remained flat at $19.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. Traton has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised Traton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.00 ($16.13) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Featured Articles

