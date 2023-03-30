Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Siemens Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Siemens Energy Price Performance

Shares of Siemens Energy stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

