Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,532,000 after purchasing an additional 416,605 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,560,000 after purchasing an additional 379,206 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 525.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 344,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,241,000 after purchasing an additional 289,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.12. 128,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $202.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

