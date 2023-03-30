Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up approximately 0.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $300,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.75. 608,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,931. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.78) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Further Reading

