Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $18.31 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,001 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 346.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 1.4 %

Autodesk stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.95. The stock had a trading volume of 149,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,016 shares of company stock worth $2,387,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.