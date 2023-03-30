Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.92. 613,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $93.65 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

