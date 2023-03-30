Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $9.22 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 0.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.77. 115,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.19.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

