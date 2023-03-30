Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 226.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 204.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Pool by 69.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.09.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $340.00. 23,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.54. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $473.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

