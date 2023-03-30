Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,954 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 2.1% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $28,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.32. The stock had a trading volume of 173,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 140.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

