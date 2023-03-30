Silvant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $491.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,404. The company has a market capitalization of $218.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

