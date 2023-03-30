Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 48,423 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,423 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 868,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 198,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.54. 60,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,576. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.