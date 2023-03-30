Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after purchasing an additional 932,649 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,990,000 after purchasing an additional 728,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,203,000 after purchasing an additional 421,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.85. The company had a trading volume of 322,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.84.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

