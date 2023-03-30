SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.41

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $493.14 million and approximately $108.69 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.43049604 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $126,819,931.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

