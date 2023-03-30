Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $82.31

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.31 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 68.50 ($0.84). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 69.90 ($0.86), with a volume of 2,311,988 shares trading hands.
Sirius Real Estate Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £851.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £21,250 ($26,108.86). In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £21,250 ($26,108.86). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 1,000,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £850,000 ($1,044,354.34). Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius Real Estate
Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.
