SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

SITM stock opened at $136.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 132.48 and a beta of 1.86. SiTime has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $270.92.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $133,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,807 shares in the company, valued at $67,601,105.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $133,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,807 shares in the company, valued at $67,601,105.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 24,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $3,262,948.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,614.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,431 shares of company stock worth $41,125,124. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

