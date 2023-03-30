Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is Long Walk Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Long Walk Management LP increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up approximately 11.6% of Long Walk Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Long Walk Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Snowflake by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after purchasing an additional 52,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,190,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.63.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,079,959 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded up $3.62 on Thursday, reaching $141.08. 3,657,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,608,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.68. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

