Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 2.9 %

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 522,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

