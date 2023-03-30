Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
