Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365,130 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,622,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 916.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,383,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,149,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,097.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,995,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,829,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

