Sourceless Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded up 57.5% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $271.85 million and approximately $4,878.60 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00029363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00200099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,905.61 or 1.00043853 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01489894 USD and is up 35.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $853.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

