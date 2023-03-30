SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 90,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

