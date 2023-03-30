SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $71,812,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,117,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,188,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,573 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

